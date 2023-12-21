The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) match up against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Before the Rams take on the Saints, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Saints vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 4 46 -200 +165

Saints vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

Saints games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 46 points in four of 14 outings.

The average total for New Orleans' games this season is 41.3 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread four times in 14 games with a set spread.

The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has an average point total of 44.7 in their outings this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have put together a record of 7-5-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have won 85.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-1).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Rams vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23.4 9 22.1 19 44.7 7 14 Saints 22.1 12 19.1 6 41.3 4 14

Saints vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

In the Saints' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

The Rams have scored just 17 more points than their opponents this year (1.3 per game), and the Saints have outscored opponents by 42 points (three per game).

Rams

Los Angeles is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three games.

In its past three games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

The Rams have scored just 17 more points than their opponents this year (1.3 per game), and the Saints have outscored opponents by 42 points (three per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 41.5 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.4 21.7 ATS Record 4-9-1 2-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.6 24 ATS Record 7-5-2 3-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

