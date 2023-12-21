Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Tammany Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Feliciana High School at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pearl River, LA
