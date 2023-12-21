Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonas Valanciunas, Max Strus and others in the New Orleans Pelicans-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

BSOH and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: +108)

Thursday's points prop bet for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 15.1.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.1 -- is 2.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Brandon Ingram is posting 24.1 points per game, 0.6 higher than Thursday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Ingram has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

He makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -108)

Zion Williamson's 22.5 points per game are 1.0 point higher than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Williamson averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 13.9 points Strus scores per game are 3.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He has collected 5.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Strus averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.

Strus averages 2.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +110)

The 16.5 point total set for Jarrett Allen on Thursday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (13.0).

He has averaged 2.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

