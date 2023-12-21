The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Pelicans 112

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1.5)

Cavaliers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Cavaliers (15-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Pelicans (16-12-0) this year.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (46.2%).

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 46.4% of the time this season (13 out of 28). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (15 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 7-6, while the Cavaliers are 4-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pelicans are scoring 115.9 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are ceding 113.9 points per contest at the other end (15th-ranked).

So far this year, New Orleans is averaging 44.5 boards per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pelicans are dishing out 26.4 assists per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

New Orleans ranks 14th in the NBA with 13 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA with 11.3 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

