Fantasy Football Week 16 WR Rankings
We have wide receiver rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL campaign -- scroll down before locking in your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 16
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|322.7
|24.8
|10.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|302.3
|21.6
|10.1
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|278.9
|21.5
|11.5
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|266.4
|19.0
|10.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|252.8
|19.4
|10.2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|249.7
|17.8
|9.4
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|243.1
|17.4
|9.8
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|240.4
|17.2
|7.9
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|239.7
|17.1
|8.2
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|233.2
|16.7
|10.2
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|232.7
|16.6
|9.6
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|210.9
|17.6
|5.8
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|210.8
|15.1
|10
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|203.7
|14.6
|7.3
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|202.6
|14.5
|8.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|202.0
|15.5
|6.6
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|198.6
|14.2
|6.5
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|196.4
|16.4
|7.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|192.4
|14.8
|7.7
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|192.2
|14.8
|7.6
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|189.0
|13.5
|6.1
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|187.8
|13.4
|8.3
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|187.8
|14.4
|8.9
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|183.1
|13.1
|6
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|182.1
|13.0
|9.9
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|178.2
|13.7
|6.6
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|175.5
|12.5
|8.1
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|175.1
|12.5
|5.9
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|173.6
|12.4
|7.8
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|167.5
|12.0
|8
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|167.2
|11.9
|7.3
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|166.7
|11.9
|7.7
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|165.0
|16.5
|7.5
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|164.6
|11.8
|6.6
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|152.9
|10.9
|6.5
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|150.7
|10.8
|6
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|150.3
|12.5
|7.1
|Drake London
|Falcons
|149.8
|11.5
|6.7
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|142.9
|11.0
|5.9
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|140.8
|14.1
|7.7
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|134.7
|10.4
|7.8
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|134.3
|10.3
|5.4
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|132.1
|9.4
|6
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|129.7
|10.0
|4.8
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|129.2
|18.5
|9.4
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|127.6
|9.1
|6.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|125.1
|8.9
|5.6
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|118.7
|11.9
|7.3
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|118.3
|9.9
|4.9
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|116.0
|8.3
|5.4
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|114.5
|8.8
|3.9
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|111.1
|7.9
|6.7
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|109.7
|11.0
|6.6
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|109.1
|8.4
|5.4
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|108.1
|8.3
|4.8
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|101.3
|11.3
|5.9
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100.0
|12.5
|6.9
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
|99.9
|8.3
|5
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|96.6
|7.4
|4.9
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Giants
|95.2
|7.9
|4.7
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|Peacock
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
|8:15 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|CBS
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:30 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|ABC
