The New Orleans Privateers (4-4) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 23.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

23.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Carlos Hart: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jamison Battle: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Zed Key: 10 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Felix Okpara: 5.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 68th 80.9 Points Scored 79.4 90th 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 76.9 304th 98th 35.2 Rebounds 32.6 206th 53rd 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9 190th 88th 8.6 3pt Made 5.6 315th 103rd 14.8 Assists 12.8 218th 65th 10.2 Turnovers 11.1 120th

