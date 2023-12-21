The New Orleans Privateers (4-4) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Information

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Jordan Johnson: 23.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • D'Ante Bell: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Carlos Hart: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Bruce Thornton: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Felix Okpara: 5.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
68th 80.9 Points Scored 79.4 90th
64th 65.6 Points Allowed 76.9 304th
98th 35.2 Rebounds 32.6 206th
53rd 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9 190th
88th 8.6 3pt Made 5.6 315th
103rd 14.8 Assists 12.8 218th
65th 10.2 Turnovers 11.1 120th

