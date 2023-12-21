New Orleans vs. Ohio State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. New Orleans matchup in this article.
New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-24.5)
|155.5
|-5000
|+1400
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2400
New Orleans vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- New Orleans has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- Ohio State has won just two games against the spread this season.
- In the Buckeyes' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
