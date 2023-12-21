Thursday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) and New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 86-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 86, New Orleans 64

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-21.9)

Ohio State (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Ohio State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-7-0, while New Orleans' is 5-2-0. The Buckeyes have a 7-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Privateers have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 80 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.2 per outing to rank 298th in college basketball.

New Orleans falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It grabs 38.4 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.

New Orleans makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc (284th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30%.

New Orleans has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (157th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (18th in college basketball).

