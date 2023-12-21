The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Heiskanen in the Stars-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Heiskanen has averaged 25:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in three of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Heiskanen has a point in 14 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 13 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Heiskanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +45 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 21 Points 2 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

