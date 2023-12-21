Lynn Bowden Jr. will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Bowden has nine receptions for 72 yards so far this year. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 12.0 yards per game.

Bowden vs. the Rams

Bowden vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 226.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks 21st in the league.

Opponents of the Rams have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Rams' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Saints Player Previews

Lynn Bowden Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Bowden Receiving Insights

Bowden has received 2.8% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Bowden, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Bowden's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

