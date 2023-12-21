The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) face the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

LSU vs. Lamar Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Will Baker: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jalen Reed: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Tyrell Ward: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mike Williams III: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Adam Hamilton: 10.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Chris Pryor: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cody Pennebaker: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

LSU vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 182nd 74.5 Points Scored 82.1 52nd 121st 68.6 Points Allowed 78.7 322nd 132nd 34.5 Rebounds 36.4 54th 126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 11.8 33rd 285th 6.1 3pt Made 9.1 54th 335th 10.4 Assists 17.2 31st 325th 14.1 Turnovers 13.3 277th

