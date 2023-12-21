The LSU Tigers (6-5) battle the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SECN

LSU Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

In games LSU shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 253rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 76th.

The Tigers average 74.1 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 the Cardinals allow.

When LSU scores more than 78.5 points, it is 2-1.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU posted 69.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.2).

When it comes to three-point shooting, LSU fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

LSU Upcoming Schedule