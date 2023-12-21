The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will look to end a six-game road skid when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters score only 0.4 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Jaguars allow (62.9).
  • Louisiana Tech is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
  • South Alabama is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Jaguars average are the same as the Lady Techsters allow.
  • South Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Jaguars shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.7% higher than the Jaguars allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42 FG%
  • Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
  • Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 SMU L 69-53 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Alcorn State W 49-47 Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Cal Baptist W 77-51 Thomas Assembly Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
1/6/2024 Sam Houston - Thomas Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.