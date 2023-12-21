The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) are big, 13.5-point underdogs against the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) at KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 157.5 for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -13.5 157.5

Kentucky vs Louisville Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Kentucky has won four of its five games when favored by at least -1200 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 92.3% chance to win.

Louisville is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +725 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 12.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 6 60% 90.2 164.7 73.5 147.1 151.8 Louisville 3 30% 74.5 164.7 73.6 147.1 145.6

Additional Kentucky vs Louisville Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals give up (73.6).

When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats allow.

Louisville is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 6-4-0 3-4 7-3-0 Louisville 4-6-0 2-0 6-4-0

Kentucky vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Louisville 14-4 Home Record 4-13 6-3 Away Record 0-11 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.