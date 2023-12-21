When the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams go head to head in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Juwan Johnson get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnson's stat line displays 22 catches for 190 yards and two scores. He averages 19 yards per game, having been targeted 37 times.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 15 Giants 2 2 38 1

