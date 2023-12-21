Jamaal Williams has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Rams have conceded 110.8 rushing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

On the ground, Williams has amassed 214 yards rushing on 71 attempts (21.4 ypg). Williams has compiled 10 catches this season for 36 yards.

Williams vs. the Rams

Williams vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 57 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Rams have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Rams have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 110.8 rushing yards per game allowed by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Rams have the No. 14 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (0.8 per game).

Saints Player Previews

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (42.9%) out of seven opportunities.

The Saints pass on 56.1% of their plays and run on 43.9%. They are 12th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 394 rushes this season. He's handled 71 of those carries (18.0%).

In 10 games this season, Williams has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has seven red zone carries for 9.1% of the team share (his team runs on 55% of its plays in the red zone).

Jamaal Williams Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 2.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In five games this year, Williams has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 2.4% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He averages 3.0 yards per target this season (36 yards on 12 targets).

Having played 10 games this season, Williams has not had a TD reception.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

