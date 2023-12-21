The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-7) are set to come together at SoFi Stadium on December 21, which means that Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we break down both signal callers, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Derek Carr vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 14 Games Played 13 67.4% Completion % 61.4% 3,098 (221.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,320 (255.4) 16 Touchdowns 21 7 Interceptions 9 35 (2.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 70 (5.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Rams Defensive Stats

This year, the Rams rank 19th in the NFL in points allowed (22.1 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (336.9 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles has surrendered 3,165 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and rank 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Rams have surrendered 1,551 total rushing yards (14th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Los Angeles is 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.2%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 12th at 52.4%.

Saints Defensive Stats

