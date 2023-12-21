Chris Olave has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Rams have allowed 226.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Olave's 72 catches (on 116 targets) have netted him a team-leading 918 yards (70.6 per game) and four TDs this season.

Olave vs. the Rams

Olave vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is allowing 226.1 yards per game this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

So far this year, the Rams have surrendered 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in league play.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 13 games this year.

Olave has 23.0% of his team's target share (116 targets on 504 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (51st in league play), averaging 918 yards on 116 passes thrown his way.

Olave has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

With 10 red zone targets, Olave has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

