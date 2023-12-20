How to Watch the Tulane vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans score 13.9 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Green Wave give up (63.6).
- The Green Wave record only 0.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Trojans give up (68.9).
- Tulane is 2-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
- Little Rock has a 0-5 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Green Wave shoot 40.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 70-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Orleans
|W 90-63
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|W 67-52
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
