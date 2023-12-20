The Little Rock Trojans (0-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score 13.9 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Green Wave give up (63.6).

The Green Wave record only 0.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Trojans give up (68.9).

Tulane is 2-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Little Rock has a 0-5 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Green Wave shoot 40.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

13.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Schedule