The Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) will meet the Southern Jaguars (0-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern vs. Kansas State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Gabby Gregory: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State Players to Watch

Lee: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK Sundell: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Gregory: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Glenn: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.