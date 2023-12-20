The Grambling Tigers (3-4) will play the Nicholls Colonels (6-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Nicholls vs. Grambling Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Nicholls Players to Watch

Anijah Grant: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brenda McKinney: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Demya Young: 12.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Douthshine Prien: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Carter: 5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

