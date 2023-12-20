Wednesday's game at Physical Education Complex has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (11-1) taking on the Coppin State Eagles (3-9) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-55 victory, heavily favoring LSU.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Tigers secured an 81-36 victory against Northwestern State.

LSU vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

LSU vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 80, Coppin State 55

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Tigers beat the No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64, on November 30.

LSU has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

LSU has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 75) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 136) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 173) on November 17

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 210) on December 10

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Mikaylah Williams: 18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57)

18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Angel Reese: 19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%

19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 36.3 points per game, with a +436 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.1 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per outing (86th in college basketball).

