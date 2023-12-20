The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) play the Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This matchup will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Information

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 247th 71.8 Points Scored 75.3 164th 44th 64.1 Points Allowed 60.6 10th 178th 33.3 Rebounds 36.9 45th 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 284th 6.1 3pt Made 8.1 123rd 174th 13.4 Assists 13.8 149th 314th 13.9 Turnovers 11.3 129th

