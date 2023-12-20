How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) battle the Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Liberty vs Utah Valley (8:00 PM ET | December 20)
- Sam Houston vs Grand Canyon (8:00 PM ET | December 20)
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- Louisiana Tech is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 198th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 76.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
- Louisiana Tech is 8-2 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 68.2 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs give up 57.9 points per game. Away, they concede 68.4.
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana Tech sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (39.4%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 75-74
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/3/2024
|Dallas Christian
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.