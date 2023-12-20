Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln Parish Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ruston High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.