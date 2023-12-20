Grambling vs. SE Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Grambling Tigers (2-8) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Hammond, Louisiana
- Venue: University Center (LA)
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SE Louisiana
|-5.5
|137.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Grambling's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in four of eight outings.
- Grambling has a 145.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Grambling is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Grambling has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Tigers have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in seven such games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grambling has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SE Louisiana
|5
|55.6%
|68
|134
|75.2
|154.3
|147.6
|Grambling
|4
|50%
|66
|134
|79.1
|154.3
|137.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' 66 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 75.2 the Lions allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SE Louisiana
|4-5-0
|0-0
|3-6-0
|Grambling
|2-6-0
|2-5
|4-4-0
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SE Louisiana
|Grambling
|10-4
|Home Record
|11-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.