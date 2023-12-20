Grambling vs. SE Louisiana December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Grambling Tigers (2-6) face the SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- McFarlane: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Caldwell: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Woodard: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Eastmond: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Paez: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|SE Louisiana Rank
|SE Louisiana AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|224th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|67.4
|317th
|302nd
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|80
|334th
|292nd
|30.5
|Rebounds
|28.4
|338th
|146th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|212th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|3.9
|357th
|93rd
|15
|Assists
|10.4
|335th
|249th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.