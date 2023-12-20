The Grambling Tigers (2-8) hope to end a seven-game losing streak when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lions have given up to their opponents.

Grambling is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 226th.

The Tigers score 9.2 fewer points per game (66) than the Lions give up to opponents (75.2).

When it scores more than 75.2 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling put up 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (64.9).

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than on the road (66.7) last season.

Grambling knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule