Wednesday's contest features the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) and the Grambling Tigers (2-8) clashing at University Center (LA) (on December 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for SE Louisiana.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: University Center (LA)

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 73, Grambling 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: SE Louisiana (-5.8)

SE Louisiana (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

SE Louisiana has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Grambling's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. A total of three out of the Lions' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 13.1 points per game (posting 66 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while giving up 79.1 per outing, 333rd in college basketball) and have a -131 scoring differential.

Grambling loses the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It collects 29.9 rebounds per game, 356th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.

Grambling hits 5.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 3.8 (360th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

Grambling has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (281st in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (179th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.