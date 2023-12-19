Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 232.5 in the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|232.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 10 times.
- New Orleans has an average total of 229.8 in its contests this year, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans have gone 16-11-0 ATS this season.
- This season, New Orleans has been favored 12 times and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
- New Orleans has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|10
|37%
|116
|221.6
|113.8
|226.2
|228.9
|Grizzlies
|5
|20%
|105.6
|221.6
|112.4
|226.2
|221.5
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Pelicans' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- New Orleans sports a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in away games (6-8-0).
- The Pelicans put up 116 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- New Orleans is 13-3 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|16-11
|3-2
|13-14
|Grizzlies
|9-16
|3-4
|10-15
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|116
|105.6
|12
|30
|13-3
|2-1
|12-4
|2-1
|113.8
|112.4
|15
|11
|3-2
|8-7
|3-2
|6-9
