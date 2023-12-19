Nicholls State vs. Maryland December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (4-4) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (3-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.
Nicholls State vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
Nicholls State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|294th
|68.5
|Points Scored
|73.2
|218th
|31st
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|79.0
|327th
|245th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|31.0
|270th
|63rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|292nd
|340th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|9.2
|48th
|326th
|10.6
|Assists
|10.1
|343rd
|198th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|189th
