Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Grant Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grant High School at Elizabeth High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elizabeth, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
