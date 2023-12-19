Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in De Soto Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weston High School at Stanley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Logansport, LA

Logansport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Northwood High School