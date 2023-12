AAC squads are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Tulsa Golden Hurricane taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTSA Roadrunners at Seattle U Redhawks 3:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 -

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!