The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) visit the Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) after losing three road games in a row. The Dolphins are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup's point total is 137.5.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -6.5 137.5

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe has played three games this season that finished with a point total above 137.5 points.

UL Monroe has a 145-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.

UL Monroe has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Warhawks have been at least a +240 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

UL Monroe has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 6 75% 76.9 148.8 74.2 147.3 137.3 UL Monroe 3 42.9% 71.9 148.8 73.1 147.3 139.1

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Warhawks average only 2.3 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Dolphins allow their opponents to score (74.2).

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 4-4-0 2-0 6-2-0 UL Monroe 3-4-0 2-2 3-4-0

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits

Jacksonville UL Monroe 4-0 Home Record 3-1 2-4 Away Record 1-4 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 87.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.4 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

