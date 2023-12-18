The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Robert McCray: 19.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Workman: 13.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Niblack: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Stephon Payne III: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
128th 77.3 Points Scored 67.0 318th
220th 72.8 Points Allowed 72.5 210th
77th 35.8 Rebounds 37.8 37th
132nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 14.8 4th
266th 6.4 3pt Made 5.8 303rd
223rd 12.6 Assists 14.7 106th
318th 14.1 Turnovers 12.8 249th

