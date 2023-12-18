How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have given up to their opponents (42%).
- UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Warhawks are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins sit at 55th.
- The Warhawks score an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.
- UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- UL Monroe is scoring more points at home (87.5 per game) than away (59.4).
- At home, the Warhawks allow 70 points per game. On the road, they give up 75.6.
- UL Monroe knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6.4). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (29.9%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
