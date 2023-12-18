Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 18
The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.
The Stars have gone 5-3-2 in the past 10 games, putting up 36 total goals (eight power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have conceded 35 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Monday's hockey action.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 4-4-8 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 17-8-4.
- Dallas has 17 points (7-2-3) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the four times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-2-1 record, good for three points.
- Dallas has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 15-3-2 in those games (to register 32 points).
- In the eight games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 6-2-0 to record 12 points.
- In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 9-5-1 (19 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 8-3-3 (19 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|6th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|2.69
|28th
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|15th
|26th
|29.5
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|6th
|8th
|24.42%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|4th
|86.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.78%
|22nd
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
