The Dallas Stars (17-8-4) have -190 moneyline odds to win when they host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-8), who have +155 odds, on Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 19 of 32 games this season.

In the 26 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 16-10 in those games.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with six upset wins (28.6%).

Dallas has had eight games with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, and won each time.

Seattle is 1-2 when it is underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 8-2-0 6.2 3.6 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.6 3.5 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 6-4 4-5-1 6.1 2.5 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.5 2.3 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.