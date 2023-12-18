How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are 11 games on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Denver Nuggets.
Today's NBA Games
The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 13-11
- LAC Record: 15-10
- IND Stats: 127.4 PPG (first in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
- LAC Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.8 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -2.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -145
- IND Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 240.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 18-7
- CHI Record: 10-17
- PHI Stats: 122.9 PPG (third in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.2 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -10.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -500
- CHI Odds to Win: +375
- Total: 228.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 14-12
- HOU Record: 13-10
- CLE Stats: 111.1 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- HOU Stats: 109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -5.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -200
- HOU Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 213.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks take on the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons take to the home court of the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 10-15
- DET Record: 2-24
- ATL Stats: 122.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (28th)
- DET Stats: 108.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.8 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -10.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -550
- DET Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 242.5 points
The Miami Heat play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hit the road the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 15-11
- MIN Record: 19-5
- MIA Stats: 113.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th)
- MIN Stats: 113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 218.5 points
The Toronto Raptors play host to the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets go on the road to face the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 10-15
- CHA Record: 7-17
- TOR Stats: 112.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (19th)
- CHA Stats: 111.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -10.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -550
- CHA Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 226.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 16-8
- MEM Record: 6-18
- OKC Stats: 120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (13th)
- MEM Stats: 106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -10.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -500
- MEM Odds to Win: +375
- Total: 228.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 17-10
- DAL Record: 16-9
- DEN Stats: 114.7 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- DAL Stats: 119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.0 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.5 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -7.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -275
- DAL Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 238.5 points
The Utah Jazz play host to the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hit the road the Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 9-17
- BKN Record: 13-12
- UTA Stats: 111.7 PPG (22nd in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
- BKN Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.1 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -3.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -175
- UTA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 231.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards travel to face the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 15-9
- WAS Record: 4-21
- SAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (21st)
- WAS Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -11.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -650
- WAS Odds to Win: +475
- Total: 244.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 15-11
- NY Record: 14-11
- LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
- NY Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -190
- NY Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 226.5 points
