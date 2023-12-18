Monday's contest at Thomas Assembly Center has the Cal Baptist Lancers (9-0) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-62 win, heavily favoring Cal Baptist.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lady Techsters earned a 49-47 win over Alcorn State.

Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 73, Louisiana Tech 62

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Alcorn State Braves on December 16, the Lady Techsters secured their best win of the season, a 49-47 home victory.

The Lady Techsters have four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

The Lady Techsters have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 281) on December 16

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92) Robyn Lee: 9.0 PTS, 42.7 FG%

9.0 PTS, 42.7 FG% Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters average 61.3 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (258th in college basketball). They have a -85 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Lady Techsters are posting 67.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (58.2).

Defensively, Louisiana Tech has played better in home games this season, surrendering 53.0 points per game, compared to 82.6 in road games.

