How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tigres UANL and CF America square off in the only matchup on the Liga MX slate on Sunday.
How to watch all the action in the Liga MX on Sunday is available here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF America vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL makes the trip to face CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-170)
- Underdog: Tigres UANL (+500)
- Draw: (+290)
