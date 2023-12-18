Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Joel Hanley to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Hanley has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.