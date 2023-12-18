Can we anticipate Craig Smith finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars clash with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

