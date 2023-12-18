Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.