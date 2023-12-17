Zion Williamson plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson, in his last showing, had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 112-107 win over the Hornets.

Below we will dive into Williamson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.3 23.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.9 PRA -- 34.1 34 PR -- 29.3 29.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.8 per contest.

Williamson's Pelicans average 101.9 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 121.2 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Spurs are 28th in the league, conceding 46 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have conceded 28.2 per contest, 27th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 26 12 4 7 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.