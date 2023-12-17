Sunday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) and UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 74-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Warhawks won their most recent matchup 76-60 against Northwestern State on Tuesday.

UL Monroe vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

UL Monroe vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, UL Monroe 58

Other Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks' signature victory this season came against the Milwaukee Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in our computer rankings. The Warhawks brought home the 73-67 win at a neutral site on November 16.

UL Monroe has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 219) on November 16

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 242) on November 29

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 243) on December 12

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 323) on November 17

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 330) on November 11

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78)

23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78) Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks have a +203 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.

