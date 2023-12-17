In the Week 15 game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Taysom Hill score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has run for 346 yards on 70 carries (28.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

Hill has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 26 passes for 229 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Hill has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1

Rep Taysom Hill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.