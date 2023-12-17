The New York Giants (5-8) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for the contest.

This week's game that pits the Saints against the Giants is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Saints vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have had the lead three times, have been behind seven times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.4 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Giants' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Saints vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have been winning five times (3-2 in those games), have been behind seven times (2-5), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the completion of the first half, the Giants have had the lead four times (3-1 in those games), have been losing eight times (2-6), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Saints have won the second half eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Giants have won the second half in four games (2-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

