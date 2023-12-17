The San Antonio Spurs (4-20) match up against the New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Keldon Johnson of the Spurs and Jonas Valanciunas of the Pelicans are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pelicans beat the Hornets on Friday, 112-107. Valanciunas scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in four assists and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 29 13 4 0 2 2 Zion Williamson 21 11 4 0 0 0 CJ McCollum 19 5 4 1 1 3

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas' averages for the season are 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Ingram's averages on the season are 23.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 49.9% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 23.3 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Pelicans receive 6.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 16.6 10.6 2.2 0.6 1.1 0.6 Brandon Ingram 21 4.4 6 0.7 0.2 0.9 Zion Williamson 17.8 4.5 3.8 0.9 0.2 0.1 Herbert Jones 12.1 4.5 2.4 1.3 0.7 1.1 CJ McCollum 12.9 2.5 3.6 1 0.6 1.9

